'Kedarnath' Actor Sara Ali Khan Says She Can’t Dream Of Being 'size Zero’; Read Here

Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor who entered the industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018), alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, and hasn’t looked back since. Daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara has successfully made her own place in the industry and has won many hearts in a very short span.

Apart from being known for her acting skills, Sara Ali Khan is also praised for having a drastic weight loss journey. During an interview with a leading media portal, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she doesn’t think she can be ‘size zero’, and she doesn’t even aspire to be one-

Sara Ali Khan says she can’t be ‘size zero’

Sara Ali Khan is one of the few actors who have shown complete dedication towards becoming fit and have had great results. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sara Ali Khan was asked if Bollywood has now become more open to people of all shapes and sizes, giving the example of Bhumi Pednekar making her debut as an over-weight woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisa, or Vidya Balan being curvier than most actors.

To answer this question, Sara Ali Khan said that of course, the industry is becoming progressive and more accepting. However, she also feels that more than being accepted for your weight, it is a personal thing. Giving her own example, she says that it's just like herself aspiring for a ‘size zero’ body because she knows that it is not even going to happen, and she is completely okay with that.

When asked about Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey, she said that she finds it very fascinating that she did lose weight. She said that it was during the end of her second year of college when she realized that she really wants to act and that realization coincided with the fact that the weighing scale said that she is 96kgs so that made it a bit difficult. So she made up her mind to become fit and her regime only included the shift from pizza to protein bars and salads, which is healthy eating, and regular workouts at the gym.

When asked if Sara Ali Khan felt more confident after losing the extra weight, she said that she never derived confidence from the way she looks. However, according to her, people's behaviour, more than her own, changed a lot towards her. She said that in order to be taken seriously, you need people to listen to you and she has noticed that people tend to pay more attention to her now than they used to before.

