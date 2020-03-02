Sara Ali Khan Misses Her Mom And Brother, Fans Ask, 'what About Papa?'

Sara Ali Khan may only be three movies old but she is already one of the most popular youngsters in Bollywood. The actor was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. After the movie, Sara has been on vacation. Check out her recent post where she said she was missing her mother and brother.

Sara misses her mother and brother; fans ask, 'what about papa?'

Sara Ali Khan has more than 19 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The Kedarnath star is quite active online. In her recent post, Sara is on a beach. She captioned the photo writing about how she was missing her mother and brother. Take a look at the picture.

As Sara Ali Khan uploaded the photo, many fans started commenting on it. Some users even asked what about her father, Saif Ali Khan as she did not mention him in the caption. Take a look at a few of the comments.

The Simmba star has uploaded several pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. However, Saif Ali Khan has not been seen in them. However, Sara Ali Khan's family photos have been adored by her fans. Check them out.

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up shooting for her next Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. Sara has also announced her next project, Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2021.

