Sara Ali Khan Misses Her Mom And Brother, Fans Ask, 'what About Papa?'

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan in her post mentioned that she is missing her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Fans asks what about papa, Saif Ali Khan? Take a look

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan may only be three movies old but she is already one of the most popular youngsters in Bollywood. The actor was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. After the movie, Sara has been on vacation. Check out her recent post where she said she was missing her mother and brother.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Is Setting The Friday Mood In Stylish Swimwear At The Beach; See Picture

Sara misses her mother and brother; fans ask, 'what about papa?'

Sara Ali Khan has more than 19 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The Kedarnath star is quite active online. In her recent post, Sara is on a beach. She captioned the photo writing about how she was missing her mother and brother. Take a look at the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Posts That Prove She Has Her Caption Game On Fleek

As Sara Ali Khan uploaded the photo, many fans started commenting on it. Some users even asked what about her father, Saif Ali Khan as she did not mention him in the caption. Take a look at a few of the comments.

Comment on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post
Comment on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post
Comment on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post
Comment on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Pic With Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Is Too Cute To Miss

The Simmba star has uploaded several pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. However, Saif Ali Khan has not been seen in them. However, Sara Ali Khan's family photos have been adored by her fans. Check them out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up shooting for her next Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. Sara has also announced her next project, Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Photos With Co-stars; From Varun Dhawan To Kartik Aaryan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
