Sara Ali Khan Drives Away Monday Blues With Kishore Kumar Song And Underwater Dips

Recently Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into her vacation diaries, as she shared a video of herself, swimming in laps. As seen in the video shared, Sara Ali Khan can be seen swimming in a two-piece costume, while listening to singer Kishore Kumar’s popular song, Tum aa Gaye ho, Noor aa Gaya Hai. Take a look at the video shared:

Sara Ali Khan drives away Monday blues

With the video shared, Sara Ali Khan shared emoticons and her caption says: ‘Just keep swimming. Go with the flow.' From sharing videos of her swimming sessions with Ibrahim Ali Khan to give glimpses of her cycling trips in Goa, Sara has been keeping her fans entertained with her posts on social media.

Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures with her brother, which features him taking Sara on a piggyback ride on the streets of Goa. With the picture shared, Sara mentioned that her Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘begged to join her tribe’. Take a look at the post shared:

Sara on the professional front

Sara and Kartik Aaryan's last release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. The movie also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

