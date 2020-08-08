Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Roundup: Find Out What The Actor Was Up To During This Week

Sara Ai Khan has a huge number of followers and over the course of time, she has gained massive popularity due to her films. The actor is known for her acting abilities and her onscreen presence through the characters she plays. Thus, fans often follow the superstar to know more about her. Here is a weekly round-up of Sara Ali Khan's online activities for fans who missed out on her daily updates.

Sara Ali Khan's weekly celeb round-up

Her Aesthetic shots

During the start of the week, Sara Ali Khan posted a series of pictures in which she could be seen posing in a rather adorable fashion. The actor could be seen posing in a pink neon crop top along with a set of pants. Sara Ali Khan posed beside a glass and thus managed to get an amazing photograph. The actor even added a frame to the picture which looked quite unique and aesthetically strong that went well with her outfit. The actor posted her headshot as well as a few portraits along with it to make for an amazing post altogether.

The Yoga Pose

Sara Ali Khan is one of the few actors who take fitness and health seriously and is thus dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. Thus posing in her red set of clothing, Sara could be seen striking a yoga pose beside her pool. The actor looked stunning and calm at the same time. The beautiful backdrop of the trees around her and the water in front of her made for an amazing picturesque moment.

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pool Love

Sara Ali Khan is a true water baby and her posts on Instagram prove it. The actor has posted multiple pictures of herself near water bodies. Thus, in the recent posts from this week, Sara Ali Khan was seen enjoying herself in the pool amid all the rainfall that was surrounding her. The actor sat on top of an inflated prop and posed in an adorable fashion for the picture. She shared two pictures in which she could be seen having a gala moment in the pool.

Sibling Love and Festivities

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Eid and Friendship Day along with the people who are closest to her. Her mother and her brother were the two people with whom Sara was seen having a good time with during the two amazing holidays. Sara posted a collage of pictures with her mother and brother in which the family was all smiles as they posed for various pictures. Besides that, Sara and Ibrahim were seen having a friendly banter during Rakhsha Bandhan. In a video shared by Sara, Ibrahim could be seen almost pushing her in the pool as she sat on top of her inflated unicorn. The hilarious video was quite a delight for fans who found it amusing. Later on, Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture in which she and Ibrahim could be seen having an amazing brother-sister moment, where Ibrahim carried Sara on his shoulders.

