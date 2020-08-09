This Day That Year August 9: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Star Shooting In Bangkok & More

There are several events in Bollywood that take place during a single day and make headlines. From Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan shooting for Coolie No 1 in Bangkok to Priyanka Chopra Jonas penning a heartfelt note for her mother Madhu Chopra, here are all the events that took place on this day in 2019 and 2018.

This day, that year

2019

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan start shooting for Coolie No 1 in Bangkok

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... #CoolieNo1 begins in #Bangkok today... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/5LYr4xTmp5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2019

Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1. In 2019, the actors began shooting for their film in Bangkok. The BTS pictures from their shoot went viral on the internet. The film starring Varun Dhawan was expected to release this year on May 1, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the pandemic.

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar enjoy a bike ride in Switzerland

Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor starred in the film Kabir Singh along with actor Kiara Advani. After the success of his film, the actor took a short trip to Switzerland to celebrate the movie's success. Shahid Kapoor's video while enjoying a bike ride with Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khattar went viral on the internet.

2018

Kangana Ranaut demands profit share for her films

Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In 2018, Kangana Ranaut followed the footsteps of some leading actors in Bollywood and demanded profit sharing of her films. Reportedly, the actor got the profit-sharing of her films Manikarnika and Judgementall Hai Kya and made the demand after most of her films were a box-office hit. Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with the film Manikarnika.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a heartfelt note for her mother

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note that she wrote for her mother Madhu Chopra. She thanked her mom for preserving all her little achievements at home. Apparently, the actor visited her mother's house and got emotional that her mother had saved every little achievement of the actor at home. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also called her mother's home a museum of their family's life.

