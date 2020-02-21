Sara Ali Khan Looks Absolutely Stunning In Shararas & These Photos Prove It

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising upcoming stars in Bollywood. Ever since the day she decided to step into her father's shoes and start acting in movies, she has attracted a lot of followers. The star kid is also known for her fashion sense and is quite a trendsetter. Here are some of Sara Ali Khan's photos in a sharara that you must take a look at:

Times when Sara Ali Khan slayed in a sharara

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. For one of the promotional events, Sara Ali Khan opted for a white Sharara which had different colours on it. She shared a video of herself twirling in her outfit on her Instagram account.

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture on her Instagram in a white sharara which looked elegant on her. It seems the actor loves the colour and is often spotted in a white outfit, out and about in the city. The Kedarnath actor partly braided her hair and let it down with minimal makeup to complete the look. The outfit had pretty flowers on the border that made the whole outfit gorgeous.

This picture that Sara had shared on her Instagram was a glimpse from her movie Kedarnath in which she played the role of a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim boy. She was seen wearing this beautiful sharara in the song Sweetheart.

