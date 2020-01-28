Kartik Aaryan Lifts Up Sara Ali Khan In Front Of Paparazzi, Fans Call It 'SARTIK Day'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are creating waves on the internet with their adorable chemistry on and off-screen. With their movie Love Aaj Kal moving closer to its release date, the duo has left no stone unturned in promoting their film.

After treating fans with back to back BTS posts, now Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have left fans smitten with their chemistry during the promotional events. On Monday, the two set out in the city to promote their film and fans got a glimpse of some adorable moments shared between Sara and Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan lifts up Sara Ali Khan during a promotional event

Bollywood's rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts with their cute gestures these days. On Monday, the duo was papped together as they were all decked up for promoting Love Aaj Kal in the city. Kartik Aaryan couldn't keep calm and he went on to lift Sara Ali Khan in his arms sending fans in a tizzy.

A fan on social media wrote, '#SARTIK together, it's a great day indeed'. Another fan said 'Today is SARTIK day'.

Such a beautiful song😍 and I love both actor @TheAaryanKartik and @SaraaliKKhan hope this upcoming movie will be a super hit. https://t.co/zguuEVGhfu — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) January 24, 2020

#Bollywood full romantic love story movie Love aaj kal 2 kartik aaryan and sara ali khan I am fully sure all album of this movie will soulfull because this is love story release on 2020 Valentine's Day Feb 14 don't miss it pic.twitter.com/N06taLKWTL — Naveenrajamani (@Naveenrajamani8) January 20, 2020

Not only once, but Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have time and again won the hearts of the audience with their lovable chemistry. Be it some funny revelation on the awards shows or their regular outings in the city, the two have set couple goals for fans. Even though they haven't opened up about their relationship, fans in huge numbers question about their bond on social media. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film Love Aaj Kal is all set to release on Valentine's day, February 14, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

