Sara Ali Khan's Most Stylish Makeup Looks That You Can Recreate Effortlessly

Sara Ali Khan is the new heartthrob of Bollywood who impressed everyone when she made her debut with the film Kedarnath where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor received a lot of appreciation and love for her performance in the film. And while she is on the cusp of her film career, Sara has also propelled on the fashion charts for her wonderful skin and makeup looks. So much so the actor has become every makeup artist’s version of perfection. Let us take a look at some of her most inspiring looks which can be recreated effortlessly:

Shades of Blue

This picture is from her trip to Switzerland. Sara Ali Khan shared her stunning sun-kissed picture against the backdrop of the mountains as she bids farewell to the Alps. The actor has kept her makeup to the bare minimum as she simply accentuated the eyes with a dark shade of blue mascara. This one is truly effortless and easy to pull off.

The all-natural look

Check out this all-natural look that Sara pulled off in this photoshoot. Her makeup was done by popular celebrity makeup artist Aditya Sharma. To achieve the look, the artist decided to stick with just one colour palette to make it appear all the more natural. You can alternately use a different shade of colour for this look.

Feathery eyelashes

This flirty makeup look works best for any occasion. One will need a bright shade of lipstick, mascara and kajal. Achieve the look by simply lining your waterline with the kajal, then covering up the eyelashes with mascara. Complete the look with bright lipstick of your favourite colour.

Sara Ali Khan - Her upcoming film

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with David Dhawan's upcoming project Coolie No. 1 which is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Varun Dhawan will be starring alongside her and the film is set to release in May next year. She will be next seen in romantic-drama Aaj Kal where she will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to open up on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

