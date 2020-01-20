Sara Ali Khan's Mesmerising Magazine Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle

Sara Ali Khan has proven to be one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. Sara is going to be back on the silver screen with her upcoming romantic movie, Love Aaj Kal. The movie also stars Karthik Aaryan and is going to be released on February 14, 2020.

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal was recently launched and seems to be creating a lot of news. While Sara Ali Khan is enjoying all the attention, people are also adoring her cute, stylish pictures on social media. Here is a list of the three best photoshoots of the Kedarnath star.

Sara Ali Khan best magazine photoshoots:

Sara Ali looks impeccably gorgeous in this quirky outfit for a prominent magazine. The star adorned the layered outfit with a cream embroidered crop top and a funky jacket. The jacket is designed with beaded embroidery and green fur, making the star appear like a peacock. The newcomer completed her look with bold eyes and nude lips. She left her hair open on the shoulders with wavy curls, making her look like a true princess.

Sara Ali Khan looks stylish in this outfit as she wears a shiny black latex outfit. The ensemble is a combination of black latex crop top and high waist pants. Sara's appearance looks even more fashionable with an animal, cheetah, print blazer and similarly printed heels.

This newcomer is a true beauty and she proved it with this impeccable post on her Instagram. The Simmba star wore an all-black fashionable outfit. The outfit consisted of a high-waist black pant paired with a black blazer. The actor looks glamorous in coal lashed eyes and nude makeup. To tie the look together, she donned a pulled-back hairstyle.

