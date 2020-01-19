Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are Diehard Beach Bums

Bollywood celebrities always set the bar a little higher for holiday goals with every picture they share from their vacations. Most of these actors either go on a vacation on a beach or trekking up a mountain to rejuvenate and refresh themselves. Here are a few celebrities who have proven they are die-hard beach bums by the pictures they share from their vacation.

Bollywood celebrities who are die-hard beach bums

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a die-hard beach bum and we know that because of the pictures she shares on her Instagram account. Her latest vacation with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim were nothing short of breathtaking. She is also someone who takes up frequent holidays every now and then, giving us major holiday goals!

Mouni Roy

This upcoming star Mouni Roy is an actor who is seen escaping from work every once a while. Be it Maldives or Dubai, Mouni Roy always shares a picture by the beach. A photo taken just before the sunset proves her love for the beaches.

Malaika Arora

If you happen to check out Malaika Arora's Instagram pictures, you would come to know that the actor is someone who loves lazying around by a beach. Malaika's beach vacation pictures are always loved by her fans. And her mantra in life to be happy is to be happy and never let other people's opinion get to you!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is busy giving back to back hits at the box office but last year on her birthday, the actor had taken a short vacation and spent her days enjoying by the beach.

Disha Patani

Baaghi actor Disha Patani often shares pictures of herself in her perfect bikini body. The actor who works out intensely also takes a lot of quick vacations by the sea.

