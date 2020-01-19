Here Is How One Can Style Their Gym Wear Like Sara Ali Khan; Pics Inside

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beloved actors from the new-age stars. She has always managed to make waves on social media with pictures of herself. The actor, who started her career with the movie Kedarnath, has a great sense of style and fashion and is loved by fashion enthusiasts for carrying herself well. Sara Ali Khan dons red carpet looks as well as sweating it out at the gym. Here are some tips on how to you can style your gym wear like Sara Ali Khan. Read on.

Read | How To Style Your Athleisure Like Queen Of Fitness Fashion, Malaika Arora

Crop top with shorts

Sara Ali Khan is often seen wearing a pair of shorts with a crop top. It makes working out at the gym more comfortable. Though Sara is seen working out bare feet, one can team it up with a pair of shoes.

Read | Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh & Other B'town Mother-daughter Duos We Want To See On-screen

Top and yoga pants

Sara Ali Khan is also seen wearing yoga pants a lot. She pairs them up with either crop tops or sports bra. She is also seen wearing yoga pants with a jacket too, sometimes. Here is a picture of her.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Praises Director Imtiaz Ali, Says Working With Him Was 'a Dream Come True'

Read | Sara Ali Khan Clears Doubts About The Comparison Between Both 'Love Aaj Kal' Films

Tank top and braided hair

Sara Ali Khan is an actor who does not try to glam things up at the gym. She seems to understand that to sweat it out at the gym, one needs to be comfortable and move easily. In this post, Sara can be seen wearing a tank top with a pair of shorts and her hair is neatly braided back. Check out the post below.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Owns The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Trailer Launch With Her Neon Green Skirt

Read | Sara Ali Khan Getting Mobbed By Fans While Exiting A Theatre Leaves Internet Outraged

Photo Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.