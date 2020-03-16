Sara Ali Khan's Most Stunning Looks In A Pink Gown; Check Out The Pictures Here

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry, thanks to her impressive performances. She kick-started her career in 2018 with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, there was no looking back and she rocked her role in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh the same year.

Besides her skillful acting, Sara Ali Khan is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. From funky street style outfits to classic gowns, she aces them all. Recently, she posted a picture of herself in a light pink gown on her official Instagram handle. The Love Aaj Kal actor’s dress features fringes, feathers, and pretty bows.

The actor has managed to make heads turn for her gorgeous Georges Chakra number. She has donned a flared gown featuring a thigh-high slit for an awards function. For a complete look, the Simmba actor has sported a messy ponytail and silver strappy heels in this picture. Have a look at her pictures.

On the professional Front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will star alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in this film. Moreover, she has recently finished the shooting of Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. It is scheduled to theatrically release on May 1, 2020.

