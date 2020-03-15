Sara Ali Khan Reports 'Banaras Ki Galliyo Se', Shares Glimpses Of 'bangles & Trinkets'

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan, who is filming for her upcoming movie Atrangi Re in the city of Varanasi, turned into a tour guide for her fans and followers on Instagram as she shared a video of herself earlier on Sunday. The actor can be seen wearing pink Indian wear and a tilak on her forehead as she walked through one of the famous lanes in Varanasi. She captioned the video with her trademark rhyming style words as she said,"Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day 💁🏻‍♀️ So much fun- such little you pay 💰 If only in Varanasi one could stay 🤔".

Have a look:

Read | Sara Ali Khan opens up about what she is like on set

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. the film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The comedy film is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Read | Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with heartfelt birthday post, see here

Read | Sara Ali Khan promotes body positivity in this heartfelt message on Women's Day 2020

Read | Sara Ali Khan disagrees with Saif's views on work culture of the next-gen actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.