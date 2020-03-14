Ananya Panday, Sara & Others Prove Thigh-high Slit Gowns Are The Perfect Choice To Glam Up

Bollywood celebrities are in their fashion best when they walk down the red carpet, fully aware of the fact that thousands of fans wait eagerly for their looks. Recently, at an event, many Bollywood actors stepped out in their gorgeous attires. From so many outfits and styles to choose from, the most popular choice for the actors became thigh-high slit dresses. Be it Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan or Divya Khosla, they all were seen donning a thigh-high slit dress. Check out the posts below.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a black coloured gown which had gold work on it and was designed by Monique Lhuillier. It was a one-shoulder full sleeve dress. The gown had a thigh-high slit.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a pink coloured strapless gown with feather detailing on it. The gown was designed by Georges Chakra and featured a double-bow detailing across her chest. The dress opened in a thigh-high slit and looked perfect on her toned body.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was seen wearing a strapless black coloured gown that flattered her body type.The gown had a thigh-high slit. She had tied her hair back in a neat bun.

Divya Kumar Khosla

Divya Kumar Khosla was seen wearing a black off-shoulder gown which had a thigh-high slit. She left her hair open with a side parting and wore a brown lip shade. Check out the picture below.

