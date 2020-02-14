Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Video Proves She Always Had The Acting Bug

Sara Ali Khan has been making the news as her latest movie, Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres today. She features alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. As Sara Ali Khan belongs to a celebrity family, the actor's Bollywood debut was eagerly looked forward to by fans. The stars being in her favour, she was well-received for her first movie Kedarnath. During her debut in a popular reality talk show, Sara was invited with her father where a video was played that shows the actor always had an acting bug.

Sara's acting video

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen dancing on the song Tu Tu Hai Wahi. As the video gets played, Sara is seen embarrassed about it. However, later, she mocks about it. Saif on the other side praises her sarcastically that it is good. In the video, Sara is seen doing some steps while trying to sing the song. The actor when asked about the video, informed that the video was shot during her college days when she was studying at Columbia University. This video went viral thereafter on different social media. While talking about the video, Sara also mentioned that she was 96 kgs when she shot this video.

Sara Ali Khan is often seen posting childhood pictures of her that clearly shows how fond she was of getting dressed and also acting. In an interview, the actor revealed that after her tenth grade she was convinced that she wanted to do medicine however due to some tremor problem, she decided to pursue law. She studied History and Political Science but in her last year, she opted for an acting course.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

