Sara Ali Khan Flaunts New Look As She Attends After-party At Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival recently. On the first day of the Cannes film festival, May 16, the Love Aaj Kal actress walked the red carpet in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Recently, she attended the Cannes 2023 after-party held by Vanity Fair in association with the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Vanity Fair hosted its official Cannes 2023 after-party in association with the Red Sea International Film Festival on May 18. Sara Ali Khan was in attendance at the after-party along with other big stars like Naomi Campbell, Freida Pinto, The Weeknd, Tobey Maguire, and Leonardo Di Caprio along with others, according to Deadline. The party was hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

Sara Ali Khan looks party ready

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures from the event. The actress posted her photos in a glamorous dress with her signature rhyming caption. She wrote, “Sorry for the spam💁🏻‍♀️ Feeling too Glam 💫🪄 Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam 🤔 But then decided against it- only for my gram fam 📸”.

In the pictures, Sara posed against the ocean in a naked tassel dress. Sara Ali Khan looked party-ready in the halter neck, golden gown. The gown worn by the actress was designed by Rachel Gilbert.

Sara Ali Khan makes her red carpet at Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan fleshed out a desi look for her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress walked the red carpet in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla-designed lehenga. Sharing the pictures of the same on Instagram, the Gaslight actor wrote, “You Cannes do it”.

About Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is being held at the French Riveria from May 16 to May 27. Several celebrities from all walks of life will be in attendance at the prestigious event. This year is especially a spectacle for India as numerous Indian celebrities are expected to walk the red carpet.

Actors like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar will mark their red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Additionally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Urvashi Rautela return to the red carpet. Not just Indian celebrities, four Indian films will also be screened at the prestigious film festival this year.