Sara Ali Khan Reveals Ranveer Did NOT Play Cupid, Says 'Kartik And I Kept Up The Lie'

Ever since she made her way into Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her stellar onscreen performances. Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following in the country. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience.

Sara, who is currently gearing up for the release of Love Aaj Kal, is also making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Sara Ali Khan made a shocking revelation about her first meet with Kartik Aaryan. Here are the details.

Ranveer Singh is not Sara and Kartik's cupid?

Last year, Sara Ali Khan posted a congratulatory picture with Kartik Aaryan, thanking director Imtiaz Ali for the film. As soon as the picture was posted online, Ranveer Singh was quick to comment that he had played cupid between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, as the '83 actor was seen introducing Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan at an event in Mumbai. However, in a recent conversation with a leading daily, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she had met Kartik Aaryan before Ranveer Singh had introduced the two. Adding to the same, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she lied to Ranveer Singh, as the actor is a 'sweetheart'.

Sara Ali Khan on the professional front

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film, Love Aaj Kal, will hit the theatres on Feb 14, 2020. The actor will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The actor recently announced a new project with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, titled Atrangi Re.

