Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About The Art Of Acting | Read To Know Full Story

Sara Ali Khan, who created a buzz with her outstanding performances in Kedarnath, Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal, will next be seen collaborating with Varun Dhawan in David's Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. In an interview with an entertainment and lifestyle portal, she shared her experience of entering the Hindi film industry. In the interview, held in the quarter half of last year, she revealed that acting lets her forget herself.

After featuring in three flicks, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the remake of the 1995 movie with the same name, Coolie No. 1. Sharing her experience in Bollywood till now, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, revealed that acting helps with indulging in things which otherwise she would not have done on a daily basis. Yet another interesting thing that the actor revealed is that acting makes her forget who she is. Continuing the same, she says acting gives justice to someone else's character, life and story and you get to become that.

She also elaborated on her various roles in movies. Sara Ali Khan said that she would like to experiment 'everything' on the screen. Elaborating on the same, she said that people don't receive the roles they want but from her experience, with projects like Kedarnath and Simmba, she got to experience various opportunities.

Sara Ali Khan said that she knows that she loved both the flicks equally. She has worked in some romantic as well as dramatic movies. She even expressed her wish to work on a period film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sara opened up on how she would like to work on films from various genres including commercial masala and action-thriller.

