Sara Ali Khan's Dance Routine Is What You Need To Stay Motivated During Lockdown; Watch

Recently Sara Ali khan shared with her fans her suggestions on how to cope up during lockdown and spend time while staying positive and hopeful. The Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram account and posted a video of herself where she can be seen practising a dance routine during Coronavirus lockdown. The video has created a buss on social media and has been doing the rounds on the internet. Check out the video below.

Sara Ali Khan posts her dance video amid lockdown

The actor wrote in the post that for Monday motivation, her fans could practice dancing. She further said that they could revisit any previous tradition that they used to do indoors before the lockdown took place. Sara also wrote that apart from dance, they could also riyaaz, train and repeat the schedule to keep themselves motivated and positive.

Sara Ali Khan has been keeping her fans updated with how she is spending her time in quarantine. Earlier, she had posted another dance video of herself where she was seen practising Battu, which is a form of Odissi dance. She wished her fans happy utkala dibas on the post. Check out the post below.

Here are some other posts from Sara Ali Khan which she posted during the lockdown.

Image credits: Sara Ali Khan

