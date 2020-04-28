Sara Ali Khan Or Ananya Panday: Who Looked Ravishing In Red?

Newbies Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have proved to be among the most prominent fashion influencers in the industry. The two fashion divas were seen wearing a similar stunning red dress in their respective movies, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal. Here’s a picture of the two for you to decide who wore the bodycon dress better.

Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan: Who looked stunning in red?

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made her debut in the movie Student of the Year 2. She soon bagged another project and was seen with actor Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday is seen wearing a red body con dress in the poster of her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The bright red dress in which the latter looks stunning is pulled up slightly ruched up with a lace from one side. Ananya Panday wore a pair of red gladiator heels that matched her dress and completed her look by accessorising her dress with a bracelet and a pair of earrings. The wavy hair look went well with her outfit, making her look like a complete diva.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made a blockbuster entry in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite actor Ranveer Singh. She was later seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. In one scene, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a similar red dress, Ananya Panday wore.

Sara Ali Khan looked mesmerising in the red dress as she paired it with a pair of black pumps and carried a similar coloured sling bag. She went for a no-makeup look as seen in the entire movie. Her hair was parted in the middle as she left them open in a wavy hairstyle. Sara Ali Khan wore a watch to complete her entire look.

