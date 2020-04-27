Ananya Panday Spends Quarantine Time Watching Father Chunky Panday's Movie 'Tezaab'

The coronavirus lockdown has made all everyone, including all the Bollywood celebrities, to be confined at their respective homes. Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday is trying to look at various ways to spend her time at home, just like everyone else. The actor recently shared through her Instagram story that she sat and watched the movie Tezaab that starred her father Chunky Panday.

Ananya Panday watches Tezaab

Ananya Panday shared videos on her Instagram story which showed visuals from the song So Gaya Yeh Jahan from the movie Tezaab. The song has her father and actor Chunky Panday, who is driving a car late at night as she sings the song. The song is perfect for all of those people who are staying up late at night for their binging and fun during the lockdown.

Tezaab is a movie that was released in the year 1988. Tezaab cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. It was produced by N. Chandra. It traced the story of a college student who aspires to join the army but becomes a criminal instead.

Ananya has been sharing pictures on her Instagram to give a glimpse of her life in quarantine. She posted pictures of herself in pink bathrobe along with a purple towel wrapped in a turban. She is also wearing oval-shaped glasses as she posed for pictures.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was a part of the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen alongside Ishaan Khattar in the movie Khaali Peeli. She is also a part of a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and is also has a project with Vijay Deverakonda.

