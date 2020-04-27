Sara Ali Khan Reveals Who Is The 'queen Of Her Dreams' With This Stunning Picture

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her acting skills and good looks, was no less than a stunner during her childhood either. The actor recently took to her social media handle to share a major throwback picture. And the actor looked completely stunning in her childhood picture.

In this picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed like a total diva. She can be seen wearing a yellow coloured lehenga and a black dupatta with mirror work on it. This little doll can be seen sporting intricate jewellery along with a crown and bold makeup. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to write, “मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi…” Check out the picture here.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to praise the actor for her stylish looks even during her childhood. One of her fans went on to call her a “princess.” While the other one said “Lovely models.” Check out a few more comments below.

The actor often goes on to share stunning pictures on her social media handle. During the lockdown, the actor is spending time with her brother as she treats fans with their quirky videos. Check out a few videos of the actor.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Likes To Have A Hectic Schedule And Be Busy; Read More

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Shares Post-workout Pic With Brother Ibrahim And Their Dog On Instgram

On the work front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is reported to be a remake of Govinda’s film with the same name. The film was reported to release on May 1, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed to a further date.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Cracks THESE Hilarious Knock-knock Jokes With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Others Join Varun Dhawan On Video Call; Birthday Boy Has Special Companion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.