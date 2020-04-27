Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria In Thigh High Slit Gowns; See Pics

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria entered the Hindi film industry with their film, Student of the Year 2. They later went on to appear in several other successful films. While Panday made news with her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Sutaria made headlines with Marjaavaan. Here are Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's photos in thigh-high slit sequin gowns. Check them out:

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in thigh-high slit sequin gowns

Ananya Pandey was spotted in her long halter neck silver gown. The long sequin gown enhanced her appearance. Panday kept it cool with just her subtle makeup and strappy heels. The gown showcased her long, toned legs. Besides the dress, Ananya Pandey's pose stole the show. Ananya's look stole the hearts of fans and inspired them to get the look.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was spotted in a strapless tube golden dress. The long sequin gown enhanced her beauty. Tara kept her style elegant with her voluminous hair and subtle makeup. She added nude heels to complete her look. Fans are eager to see Ananya and Tara back in a blockbuster again.

