Sara Ali Khan Has Something Special To Say About Ibrahim And Taimur

Sara Ali Khan shares a special bond with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan often posts pictures with her brother Ibrahim while they’re either enjoying on a vacation or probably having some fun at home along with their mother, Amrita Singh. Similarly, Sara has some adorable pictures with Taimur Ali Khan too that she has shared on her Instagram account.

Sara Ali Khan speaks about her relationship with her brothers

Spilling the beans on her equation with her brothers, the actor recently said that Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim are bundles of joy and equally naughty. She added that their naughtiness takes different shapes because they are of different sizes. Speaking about Taimur, she said he’s still a child and she cannot wait for him to grow up and bond with him.

Sara Ali Khan then spoke about her brother Ibrahim and said that they’re very close. She added that while her brother knows everything about her, she knows only 10% of him because 'he is shady'. Sara Ali Khan also opened up about her brother making a career in acting. She said her brother is incredible on stage and can be a better actor than her.

Sara Ali Khan has been spending time with her family in quarantine while prepping up for her upcoming film, Coolie No.1. The film is a remake of its original version which released in 1995. Coolie No.1 stars actors Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffrey along with Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

