Sara Ali Khan Posts Cute Childhood Pics; Taimur-Inaaya Wow Celebs With Superhero Avatars

The lockdown has made it hard for many to meet their families amid restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Saif Ali Khan had then shared that he had not been able to meet even his sister Soha, who lives in Mumbai as well, apart from being worried about mother Sharmila Tagore's safety in Delhi. However, as restrictions have been eased as the nation entered the unlock phase, the families have finally been able to meet each other, as snapped by paparazzi.

READ: Kareena Shares An Old Pic With BFF But It Is Taimur Who Takes The Spotlight; See Pic

Two factors have become crucial in daily life due to the coronavirus pandemic -- physical distancing and wearing masks. Recently, when Saif and Soha’s families came together, the little ones somewhat adhered to these rules. They definitely maintained some distance, and also wore masks.

However, the masks were not to protect themselves from COVID-19 but to showcase their love for a superhero character. Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently had a ‘quiet day at the office’, as Soha put it, as they dressed as DC Comics’ Batman.

Here’s the post

READ:Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Inaaya Visit Kareena Kapoor, Taimur & Saif Amid Unlock 1.0

The post received love from celebrities like Taimur’s aunt Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora, who called them ‘cute’ and ‘adorable.’

While this was a recent picture, Sara Ali Khan displayed with a throwback picture that the Pataudi clan is known for their cuteness as kids. The actor posted her childhood pictures wherein she is dressed in traditional attire, from what seemed like her performance to the track Bangle ke peeche (Kaanta Laga). The Simmba star seemed ‘Bollywood-ready’ even then as her smile, confidence and dance moves displayed.

Here’s the post

Sara too had been spotted visiting her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence in the last few days. The youngster has been keeping it traditional even during these visits. She had even twinned with mother Amrita Singh in ethnic outfits when they stepped out together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is yet to begin her shoots, though the guidelines for shoots has been issued by the government and many TV show shoots have started. The actor’s film Coolie No 1 is set to be among the first to release in theatres, reportedly during New Year, amid multiple films taking the direct premiere on Over-the-Top platforms.

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Taimur Ali Khan Is A ‘carbon Copy’ Of Dad Saif; See Photo

READ:Saif Ali Khan Responds To Police Who Asked About Bringing Taimur Out With Kareena Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.