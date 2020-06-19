Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Taimur Ali Khan Is A ‘carbon Copy’ Of Dad Saif; See Photo

Currently, an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan is surfacing online. The picture posted is a collage of Saif Ali Khan’s childhood image and Taimur Ali Khan’s photo. Interestingly, Taimur Ali Khan looks exactly like Saif Ali Khan.

The monochrome picture of Saif Ali Khan is from his childhood days where he is seen sitting on a chair and smiling looking at something. On the other hand, in Taimur Ali Khan’s candid picture, he is seen holding a ball and gazing at something with a wide smile on his face. The uncanny resemblance of this father-duo is winning hearts on social media. Fans in huge numbers have been complimenting and praising the picture.

In the recent past, after the unlock phase of the COVID-19 lockdown began, Taimur Ali Khan along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Marine Drive, Mumbai. In the picture, the trio was seen taking a stroll along the sea-side. The duo took him to Marine Drive after staying indoors for over two months due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

A video of Taimur Ali Khan has been doing rounds on the internet since then. In this video, he is seen is all excited talking to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they take a spin in the car. A nearby car spotted them and happened to record the video of Taimur speaking in gibberish tone. It sounds like the kid said, "Mai Tiger Hoon (I am a Tiger)" and Kareena and Saif nodded in agreement and continued to converse with him.

On the work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Alaya F and Tabu. He earlier ruled the theatres with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming projects, he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the Go Goa Gone sequel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In 2020, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the iconic Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Takht and a TV show titled Poo Diaries.

