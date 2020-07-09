Kareena Shares An Old Pic With BFF But It Is Taimur Who Takes The Spotlight; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took the internet by storm as she shared an unmissable picture. The actor posted a major throwback picture with her best friend, Reena Pillai Gupta. Along with this post, she also penned a sweet note to her best friend.

In the throwback picture, Kareena and her best friend can be seen all smiles at the camera. The actor can be seen wearing a black kurta with mirror work on it. she completed the look with tassel earrings, minimal makeup and her hair tied into a bun. And Reena can be seen wearing a green top and she completed the look with dangler earrings and a wavy hairdo.

Kareena also shared another picture where they can be seen with their respective kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Ranveer Gupta. The mothers can be seen giving all smiles to the camera while the kids are busy enjoying seeing the ducks.

Along with the post, Kareena also penned a sweet note to her best friend. She wrote, “Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290. Us and now Tim and Ranvir”. Check out the post below.

Fans react

Seeing this post, fans went on to compliment the actor and Reena for their so many years of friendship. They went on to write all things lovely. The post also received several likes. Take a look at a few comments below.

As per reports, Kareena and Reena have been friends since childhood. Before their friendship, Bebo's mother Babita and Reena's parents Prem and Shabnam Pillai have been friends for more than 35 years and that’s how the two of them became close and seem like Kareena and Reena’s kids are to follow the legacy. It has also been said that Reena accompanies Bebo to most of her shoots as well.

Apart from this post, Kareena has been entertaining fans through her social media handle as she has been giving glimpses on how she's spending her time during the lockdown. Be it her workout posts or her chilling with her fam, she has been sharing it all. She recently shared another picture of her chilling with her girl gang. Take a look.

