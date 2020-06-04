Throwback Thursday: Sara Ali Khan loved to pose even as child, netizens call her 'cutest'

Sara Ali Khan loves to take the walk down memory lane. The actor’s Instagram handle is filled with throwback pictures, be it comparing herself to mother Amrita Singh or comparing her current look to that from her teenage. The Simmba star’s recent wishes on Eid and Mother’s Day all involved moments of Sara as a child.

READ: Here's Why Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Posted Black Boxes On Social Media

And it was no different when she marked ‘Throwback Thursday.’ Sara shared a snap that seemed to be from her school, and she seemed to quite the poser even then, making an impression with a slight smile.

Here’s the post

Netizens felt the 24-year-old looked her ‘cutest’ in the photograph, posted comments like ‘cutie’ and dropped love-struck emojis.

READ: Varun Dhawan Posts Beach Selfie; Sara Ali Khan Is In Disbelief, Says 'you Actually Went'

Here are the reactions

Sara has been on a spree of sharing Throwback moments in the last few days. The video of her weight transformation had made headlines a few days ago.

She had also recalled the day she had graduated from Columbia University a few days ago.

A video tracing the journey from various parts of the country too had also gone viral.

Meanwhile, Sara is doing her bit in the battle against COVID-19 and had pledged to donate to the PM-CARES relief fund. On the professional front, the actor’s Coolie No 1 was slated for release on May 1 and is likely to be one of the first films to release when theatres reopen.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Has A Special Plan As She Enjoys Mumbai's First Showers With Rajma Chawal

READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan Is Busy With Her Phone As Imtiaz Ali Looks On

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.