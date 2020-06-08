Soha Ali Khan Reveals She Is Proud Of Sara Ali Khan; Read Details

Sara Ali Khan is considered by several critics and fans to be one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Recently, her aunt Soha Ali Khan spoke about her in an interview with a leading daily. Soha Ali Khan said in the interview that Sara Ali Khan is 'sincere' and 'forthcoming'. Read on:

Soha Ali Khan talks about Sara Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan and aunt of Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen talking about her niece with a leading daily. Khan revealed that she is proud of the Simmba actor. Sara Ali Khan has worked in Simmba, Kedarnath, and Love Aaj Kal. Talking about Sara's acting skills, Soha Ali Khan said that she is trying to be authentic and herself and that is what really matters.

Soha Ali Khan also talked about how Sara has a command over Hindi, Urdu, and English which really brings out the best of her and said that Sara Ali Khan is always brimming with confidence. Soha Ali Khan then said that Sara has worked in films of different genres and has a mixed bag of films for herself which is really a good thing, according to her. Soha also said that she is happy as the start has been good for Sara, and thought that her niece has chosen the best films till now, in terms of performance and commercial success.

Soha Ali Khan then opened up about Sara's personality and said that she is really set and conducts herself very well. Soha then revealed that people are "responding to her" because she is authentic and tries to be herself. Soha Ali Khan has been spending her lockdown time with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha is often seen sharing photos and videos of herself and her family on her social media handle.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming comedy film Collie No.1. The film will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role along with Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. It will also feature actors like Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. The film was set to release on May 1, 2020, on the occasion of Labour Day, but due to the lockdown, the film got postponed. Fans are eager waiting for the release of the film.

