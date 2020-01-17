Sara Ali Khan Praises Director Imtiaz Ali, Says Working With Him Was 'a Dream Come True'

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal was unveiled on Friday and it has already created a wave of anticipation among fans of the actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as well as of the director Imtiaz Ali. At the trailer launch event, Sara Ali Khan credited the director with the genius of creating the love story that is Love Aaj Kal. The actor could not stop praising Imtiaz Ali as she claimed that he always knew what he wanted out of his actors and also how to get what he wants out of them in a warm and nurturing manner.

Sara Ali Khan painted a stunning picture in neon lime green mini skirt paired with a blingy sequin crop top as she addressed the media expressing her excitement to be a part of a film directed by Imtiaz Ali who is known for some classic films like Tamasha, Highway, Jab We Met and Rockstar. She also claimed that working with the filmmaker has taught her a lot about her own skillset and that it had been a dream come true for her to work with him. She recalled a time during the shoot when the director had gently let her feel bad for a sequence that was not shot well.

Speaking about the comparison of the film with Imtiaz Ali's previous one of the same name, Sara Ali Khan emphasised that the new film is not a sequel. The film is called Love Aaj Kal and not Love Aaj Kal 2 and it portrays love as it is seen in today's world. The actor said that she is aware of the comparisons between the two films and has chosen to ignore them as the film is not a remake or a sequel of the 2009 Saif-Deepika starrer.

Tale of Veer and Zoe

Love Aaj Kal has Sara Ali Khan playing the role of Zoe, a career-oriented girl while Kartik Aaryan plays her love interest in the film. The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews from netizens and fans from all over the world have shared their excitement to see what is different in the film from the 2009 film which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.

