Sara Ali Khan Proves That She Is A Water Baby In These Pictures

Actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most well-known faces in the Bollywood industry today. The Kedarnath actor has been posting pictures of her tropical vacations on her social media and giving her fans some major vacation goals. She recently expressed her love for water bodies and even called herself a ‘water baby’.

Here’s a list of all the times when Saar Ali Khan stayed true to her tag as a water baby. Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Having The Time Of Her Life With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram photos

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of herself in neon green and white coloured bikini. She posed some of the most glamorous pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account. She is seen swimming in the clear waters in the pictures.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

In the slow-motion video posted by the Simmba actor, she is seen flipping her hair as she stands in a swimming pool. Sara wore a nude coloured bikini and looked divine in the two-piece outfit. She also posted a few pictures with her friend as the two enjoy their vacation. Sara’s fans stated that she looked hot in the pictures.

Sara Ali Khan visited Sri Lanka a few months back. She looked bewitching in the pictures she posted from the trip on her social media account. She is seen enjoying a drink while enjoying a dip in the pool. She also posted a picture of herself by the shore of a water body.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Sets The Temperatures Soaring With This Video; Check It Out

In a recent Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan is seen enjoying cupcakes and muffin for breakfast. The actor spoke about having a floating breakfast while on a vacation to a tropical location. While many said that she is enjoying a dream vacation, others couldn’t help but compliment her for her glamorous swimwear look.

Sara and her brother Ibrahim share a great bond. Sara Ali Khan posted a few pictures with her brother as the two enjoy a nice relaxing dip in the pool. In the series of pictures that she posted, Sara is also seen admiring the sunset in the pool. While in one of the pictures the two are seen engrossed in a serious conversation.

ALSO READ: From Bikini To A Simple Kurta, Sara Ali Khan's Travel Fashion Is All Things Pretty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.