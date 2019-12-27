Sara Ali Khan Sets The Temperatures Soaring With This Video; Check It Out

Sara Ali Khan kick-started her career in Bollywood a year ago with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film was a success at the box office and gained Sara praises from all corners of the industry. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Shortly after that, she was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Even though fans are awaiting her next film, Sara Ali Khan has always managed to connect with them through her social media.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest splash on social media

Sara Ali Khan recently jetted off to an undisclosed destination with her friends for a quick vacation. From the looks of it, one can say that the Kedarnath actor is having a ball of a time there. She has been constantly uploading pictures of herself relaxing and chilling by the pool and soaking in all the sun.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to wish her fans ‘Good Morning’ in a very unconventional way. She posted a slow-motion video of herself emerging pout of the pool with her head after a quick dip. She has also captioned the picture as “Start your day with a splash”.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s video here:

Sara Ali Khan has uploaded several other pictures with her friends from their vacation. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is seen donning a nude pink bikini as she chills along with her friends. In another picture, she is seen overlooking the backwaters in a baby pink kurta and palazzo. Sara Ali Khan’s pictures are definitely giving fans vacation goals.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s vacation pictures here:

