Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet's Names Surfaced; No Summons Yet: NCB On Rhea's Questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confirmed to ANI that the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have indeed surfaced in the investigation linked to the Rhea Chakraborty case. Another celebrity who has been named is Simone Khambatta, who is a fashion designer-YouTuber. However, the NCB clarified that no summons had been issued to them yet, as per the news agency.

The names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the investigation. No summons issued to these people as of now: Narcotics Control Bureau on the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death pic.twitter.com/wCznBZ5WbJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Sara Ali Khan-Rakul Preet's names surface in Rhea drug case

Reports have been doing the rounds in the past few days that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named Sara and Rakul during her questioning by the NCB. It is being speculated that Rhea told the agency that the actor duo consumed drugs, as part of the names she has listed during the course of her questioning.

The reports had become a massive talking point, with pictures of Rhea with the duo going viral and more.

Sara Ali Khan had made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. SSR’s friend and former flatmate-teammate, Samuel Haokip had claimed that the lead pair was in a relationship during the shooting of the film, and that they broken up after his film Sonchiriya flopped.

Rhea Chakraborty in jail, NCB's drug probe proceeds at pace

Meanwhile, Rhea has been remanded to judicial custody till September 22, and she is lodged at the Byculla jail currently for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik, SSR’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant had also been arrested, and many of Showik’s friends have been detained. The NCB is reaching closer to the ‘big fish’ as they compiled a list of apex names who have now been detained in some form and are being interrogated.

