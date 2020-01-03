Sara Ali Khan Says "Hello Weekend" In A Sunkissed Picture From Her Maldivian Vacation

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram update is everything you want your weekend to be. The Simmba actor who is currently enjoying a rather chilled out vacation with her family at the Maldives shared a series of pictures of herself soaking in the sun and having a gala time in an infinity pool. The actor can be seen donning a lime green striped bikini and chilling in the pool as she enjoys her time away from work. Needless to say, her pictures give us perfect winter vacation goals and as she captioned her post saying "Hello Weekend", Sara Ali Khan also chronicled the better part of the first half of Friday through her Instagram stories.

Take a look at her photos:

Sara Ali Khan also posted a fun jet skiing video earlier on Thursday where she could be seen with her mother actor Amrita Singh atop a water scooter spending some quality mother-daughter time. The actor had also posted a series of pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan next to her in the pool. Sara Ali Khan has been constantly updating her social media with many pictures and videos and has garnered lots of love and appreciation from friends and fans.

Take a look at some of the earlier pictures:

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's remake of his older film Coolie No. 1. Apart from that she also has Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

