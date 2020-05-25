Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath' & Other Bollywood Films That Showed Inter-faith Romances

Bollywood movies often take inspiration from real-life life people and their stories. In an ethnically diverse country like India, it's only natural to have a unique collection of inter-faith relationships, which is conveyed on the big screen as well.

Kedarnath

In 2018, Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath also showcased an interfaith romantic story between Sara and Sushant who get separated due to their religion as well as the Kedarnath floods. Take a look at few more iconic movies in Bollywood which showcased a similar storyline.

Bobby

Bobby was a movie released in 1973 that created a lot of the buzz that year. The film depicted a love story between a young Rishi Kapoor and a teenage Dimple Kapadia who played the lead roles in the film. The movie showcased an interfaith love story of a Christian girl and a Hindu boy. There was also an angle of a rich boy and a poor girl. The movie became an immense hit and is still loved by many.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the iconic Hindu-Muslim love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel played the lead roles in the movie. Gadar showed the story of a hot-headed but kind Sikh man and his Muslim wife played by Ameesha and how he safeguards his wife amidst the riots taking place in the country.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar is an Ashutosh Gowariker movie which showcased the story of a Mughal emperor falling in love with his Rajput Hindu wife Jodha Bai. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were seen playing the titular roles of Jodha and Akbar in the film and their story is considered as one of the epic love stories in history.

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush played the role of Haridwar based Brahmin in the film Raanjhanaa. He falls in love with a Muslim girl played by Sonam Kapoor. The movie was appreciated for its story, and brilliant acting by Dhanush as well as the perfect background score which was given by A R Rahman. Raanjhanaa made for an unforgettable love story directed by Aanand L Rai and is one of the brilliant performances of Dhanush in Hindi cinema.

