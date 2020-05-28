Sara Ali Khan's Beauty Regime Is Inspired From Her "dadi Maa Ka Nuska"; Details Here

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018’s Kedarnath. The three-film old actor has already garnered massive fan following and is very active on social media. Sara Ali Khan never fails to make headlines with her style statement. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sara Ali Khan got candid about her beauty regime.

In the interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed that whatever fruit is left on her breakfast table, the diva puts it on her as a natural beauty product. The diva also said that she uses homemade remedies to keep her skin clear and glowy. From almonds to honey, she applies everything to acquire healthy and naturally glowing skin. Not only that, but Sara Ali Khan also said that trying homemade things requires a lot of guts.

According to her, she regularly applies onion in her hair and not-so smelly stuff on her hair. Sara Ali Khan also unveiled her favourite “dadi maa ka nuska” that she has received from her grandmother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Sara Ali Khan said that her grandmother constantly reminds her to “Sleep well and drink ample of water”. The diva has been following her grandmother’s advice for a long time and urged fans to do the same.

What is next in store for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-drama movie Love Aaj Kal. She will next feature in David Dhawan’s comedy movie Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The movie was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. However, the release date was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will also star in Aanand L. Rai directed romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re. Along with Sara, the movie reportedly stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The movies will be jointly produced under the banners of T-series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

