Tiger Shroff's Post Has Fan Hilariously Comparing His 'shoulders' To 'boulders'; See Pic

Tiger Shroff leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. His latest Instagram post is proof enough of this statement. But one fan’s comment stole the attention from Tiger’s stunning physique. Find out more details about Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post and his fan’s comment here.

Tiger Shroff stuns fans with his bulked physique

Bollywood and global entertainment have come to a standstill due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. For the past few months, India has been under complete lockdown due to the pandemic. During this lockdown, many celebrities are motivating their fans to stay fit and workout. One of these actors is none other than War actor, Tiger Shroff.

Many people are aware of this that Tiger Shroff is a self-proclaimed fitness freak. He often posts videos and pictures of himself working out. Recently, Tiger took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself. Tiger’s bulked up shoulders are prominent in this picture. Shroff’s fans were stunned by Tiger’s physique.

But apart from Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post, one of his fan’s comments stole the show. On seeing Tiger’s Instagram post, this fan commented, “That’s not a shoulder bro, they are boulders”. This comment not only sums up Tiger’s entire fandom’s reaction, but is also hilarious at the same time. Apart from this fan, acclaimed fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar also commented on this picture. He wrote, “Those delts barely fit in the frame bro”. Take a look at these comments here.

Before posting this picture of his bulked-up picture of the shoulders, Tiger Shroff discussed his fear of heights, but of course in his style. The War actor posted a video of himself doing several backflips. He captioned this video by writing, “I always close my eyes whenever I’m up there”. He added, “Anybody else scared of heights?” This post once again garnered a lot of attention. Designer Manish Malhotra and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon both seemed to be amazed by his skills. They both showed their approval in the comment section. Take a look at Kriti’s and Manish’s comments here.

