Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Name Of The Bollywood Actors Who According To Her Should Date

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. In the film, Sara Ali Khan is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from the promotional events, Sara and Kartik are also making an appearance at many events. During a recent interview with a media portal, Sara Ali Khan was asked to name two actors from Bollywood who according to Sara should be dating each other.

Sara Ali Khan wants this popular Bollywood couple to get together

Sara Ali Khan replied on this saying that she would love to see Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria date. The duo Sidharth and Tara were paired together in their last film Marjaavaan. Many dating rumours regarding Tara and Sidharth were doing rounds on the internet at the time of the film's release. However, neither Sidharth, nor Tara made any official statements.

As of now, reportedly, Tara Sutaria is in a relationship with Aadar Jain and Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly dating Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani. Also according to reports, Sara Ali Khan dated her co-star Kartik Aaryan for a short period of time. The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal. Fans were rooting for the two of them to get together.

The film Love Aaj Kal is the is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of 2009 film of the same name which was featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009 was a big hit and was loved and appreciated by the audience. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran-starrer Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on Valentines Day 2020.

