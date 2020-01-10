Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Secret Behind Her Fit And Flawless Body

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram has been filled with blissful holiday pictures as she was vacationing in Maldives recently. But the actor recently revealed the secret behind flawless bikini photos. Her dedication towards fitness and an impressive gym workout regime has led for her to have an enviable body like that.

After returning from her vacation, the Kedarnath actor has now got back to her stringent work-out routine and is back to burning her holiday calories.

The 24-year-old actor posted an Instagram video of her doing pilates with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The video surely gave her fans major work-out goals. The Simmba actor shared a video of her working out at Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio with a motivational caption.

The actor complemented her fitness trainer for her hard work and mentioned that Namrata has taught her to love her body and ways to calm her nerves.

Check out her fitness video here:

Sara Ali Khan's photos that give major fitness goals:

On the professional front, the actor will resume to her shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara will share the silver screen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

