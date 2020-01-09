Sara Ali Khan Doles Out Much-needed Fitness Wisdom As She Sweats It Out At The Gym,see Pic

Sara Ali Khan has been making waves on social media with pictures of her last vacation to the Maldives. The Kedarnath actor gave us major vacation goals as well as fashion goals with the blue ocean and bright colorful swimwear that were a treat for the vision. The actor is now back to the city from her long vacation and is dishing out major fitness goals as well. In one of her Instagram stories on Thursday, she can be seen sweating it out with pilates to make up for the holiday indulges.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself working out with pilates. The actor can be seen dedicatedly exercising as she even tagged the video with a little piece of advice for her fans. It said," You want the results? you gotta do the work."

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan had been vacationing in the Maldives along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan until recently. Her pictures have been shelling out major travel goals to fans as she kept them updated through her photos and videos. She had shared a breathtaking video of herself diving into the blue waters wearing a white bikini and jumping off from her cruise.

Take a look:

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the much-awaited sequel of Love Aaj Kal, titled Aj Kal. In the Imtiaz Ali directed movie, she will be seen opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the Govinda film Coolie No. 1. She is considered to be one of the most promising upcoming actors of the Bollywood industry.

