Sara Ali Khan Inspires Fitness Lovers By Saying 'Work For Results'

After spending a great vacation in the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan is back to her usual fitness routine which shows the star’s dedication in order to get back in shape. Sara took to her social media to share a video of her working out at the gym and doing pilates. She also expressed her love for pilates by adding a sticker to her social media story. Read more to know about Sara Ali Khan’s fitness inspiration on Instagram.

Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's fitness regime

With her posts, Sara is becoming the influencer that is motivating many of her fans to hit the gym immediately. Her post also mentioned, 'I Love Pilates' and added a bit of great advice by adding 'You want the results? You gotta do the work.' Sara has been very active on social media currently. She has shared some snaps from her Maldives vacation which feature her brother, Ibrahim. Read more to know about Sara Ali Khan’s pictures.

Sara Ali Khan's photos from the Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan is sliding into her weekend with some elegance as she is seen having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives. Sara took to her social media to share another series of her stylish vacation pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned the photo with, "I always got your back". The Simmba star’s caption shows how Sara expresses her unconditional support for her brother.

