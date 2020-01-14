Bella Hadid Takes Internet By Storm As She Dons A Burberry Outfit

Bella Hadid is one of the most renowned supermodels of recent times. Bella was voted as the Model of the year by the industry professionals for Mode.com's model of the year awards in the year 2016. American model Bella Hadid is popularly sartorial choices of outfits. Recently, Bella took the internet by the storm when she posted her all-new picture on Instagram.

Bella was sporting a sheer outfit in her latest picture on Instagram. With this picture, the model proved that she is not afraid of making a sartorial statement. In the picture, she is flaunting her enviable physique in an embellished bodysuit by Riccardo Tisci. The Chief Creative Officer for Burberry recently designed an ensemble for Kim Kardashian.

The one-piece donned by Bella is crafted from sheer crystal-embellished fabric with cut-out detailing and a second-skin fit. For those who are looking forward to buying this bodysuit, it is not available for purchase yet. The 5ft 9in sister of Gigi Hadid wore the outfit with a bikini underneath the dress. The outfit had cut-out panels over her sides. The 23-year-old model's hairstyle was a messy bob with isolated stands covering her face. The picture received about 772k likes.

Many fans commented on her picture. Not just fans but also many prominent celebrities from the industry admired her outfit. Even Brazilian model Gizele Oliveria commented on her picture with many fire emojis. Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Riccardo Tisci posted a comment on her picture. Designer Tisci calling Bella a "bomb" commented "La mia bimba bomba" with some kiss emojis.

Here is a look at her picture

