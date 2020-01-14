Charlize Theron Thanks Everyone On Twitter For Making 'Bombshell' A Success

2019 film Bombshell is an American Biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film is featuring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. The film is based on several women at the Fox News who set out to expose the CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

The film was very well received by the audience. Bombshell was also nominated for various awards like AACTA Awards, Academy Awards, British Academy Awards etc. Charlize Theron in the film was seen portraying the role of Megyn Kelly, she was also co-producing the film.

Charlize Theron's role as Megyn Kelly was loved by the audience. She was nominated for the Oscar in the Best Actor category. Charlize took to her Twitter account to thank the people who were a part of the film. She who was last seen in Bombshell said that making it was one of the greatest highlights of her career.

She added that she wished the story in this film never needed to be told. The actor expressed how proud she was of the entire team of the film for portraying the story with such grace, sensitivity and humanity. Charlize thanked her fellow producers and the director of the film Jay Roach. She also thanked the screenwriter of the film Charles Randolph.

Actor Charlize Theron did not forget to mention her multi-talented group of actors and the artists who gave 100% of themselves in making this film. She also felt that she was really lucky and blessed to be doing what she does and to be working with the people that she got to work with. The actor also took a moment to thank the Academy.

Here is a look at the tweet

Making BOMBSHELL is one of the great highlights of my career. Thank you to my fellow producers, our incredible director Jay Roach and our brilliant screenwriter Charles Randolph, and a multi-talented group of actors and artists who gave 100% of themselves in making this film. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) January 13, 2020

