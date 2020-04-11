Sara Ali Khan Shares A Post Of 'smaller Sara', Eagle-eyed Fans Spot A Price Tag In It

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after celebrities in Bollywood. The Love Aaj Kal star has made a name for herself in the industry in a very short time. She is known for her versatile acting skills and unique style sense. Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan is famous for her love of fitness. Sara Ali Khan’s transformation is inspiring for her fans and all the fitness enthusiasts. Sara Ali Khan is always seen posting updates about her fitness regime and workouts on her social media. Recently the actor posted a throwback picture on her Instagram handle which showed her transformation over the years. However, some eagle-eyed fans spotted something unusual in the picture.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Says 'Some Things Never Change' As She Shares Pic Of 'smaller Sara'

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture in which she is seen comparing her current look with ‘smaller Sara’. Sara Ali Khan The picture is a collage of two pictures, one when she was a kid and her current look. In the current look, fans spotted a price tag in Sara's picture. The price tag was highlighted by her fans in the comments.

See the post here

See the comments here

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Speaks About The Dynamic She Shares With Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is rocking the ethnic wear with cute expressions. She said that some things never change comparing herself with ‘smaller Sara’. She gave her fans a burst of laughter with a witty caption and an adorable picture.

Also Read | Ira Khan And Sara Ali Khan's Travel Pictures Will Give You Wanderlust; See Pics

Also Read | Disha Patani Opens Up About Competing With Contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several films lined up which also includes Coolie No.1 remake. She will be seen with David Dhawan in the movie. She also has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.