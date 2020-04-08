Sara Ali Khan’s 'innermost Thoughts And Feelings' Are All About Delectable Cookies!

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram is a paradise for her fans who love her entertaining outings. The actor, who is only two years old in the industry, enjoys a gigantic fan following already. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Sara Ali Khan makes sure to keep fans enthralled with her whereabouts. On April 7, the Simmba star took to Instagram to share her innermost feelings and thoughts.

Sara Ali Khan shares her innermost feelings

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan she can be seen expressing what if she ate up all the cookies. Donning a casual black tee, Khan has shared a collage of pictures showcasing her different moods. She captioned the post saying, "My innermost feelings and thoughts".

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle on World Health Day to share a goofy and happy video of herself. The Love Aaj Kal actor is seen enjoying and dancing to the beats of a drum. Sara looks nothing but adorable in the clip, sporting a purple winter jacket paired with casual black pants and a grey scarf.

The Kedarnath actor also took to her Instagram and posted another video of herself where she can be seen practising a dance routine amid Coronavirus lockdown. The video created quite a stir on social media and received love from fans. Check out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram video here:

