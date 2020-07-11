'Two Tired' Ibrahim & Sara Ali Khan Roll Into Weekend With Cycles & Masks On; See Pics

Pedalling into the weekend on a healthy note is Bollywood's favourite sibling pair, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo set out on their bicycles early on Saturday morning to tour around the city with the necessary safety precautions amid the pandemic. Ibrahim shared a picture of himself posing with his cycle and he claimed he's "Two tired" as he also shared a story update with his lockdown fitness partner and sister Sara Ali Khan.

The sibling duo has become quite the talk of the town as they keep their fans entertained with their fun banter through social media updates. From hilarious TikToks to funny challenges, Sara and Ibrahim leave no stones unturned to help fans keep boredom at bay amid the lockdown. There is also anticipation among fans about the junior Pataudi's possible debut in the Hindi film industry.

In her interaction with a national daily, Sara Ali Khan had recently revealed that acting is something that Ibrahim Ali Khan is passionate about but pursuing it as a career is a while away as he has not even started going to college yet. She said that Ibrahim will be studying films in Los Angeles and then decide if he wants to do something in the field. Meanwhile, Ibrahim has been putting himself out there more often recently, with regular appearances on Sara’s Instagram and his own TikTok videos.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film was expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

