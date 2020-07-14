Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor's Family & Staff Test Negative

Sara Ali Khan shared a note on Instagram to inform her fans that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor then went on to reveal that the rest of the family members and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Simmba star conveyed her gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for their help in the formalities.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote that the BMC was promptly alerted after the test results of her driver arrived, and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. She added that her family and staff will take the ‘necessary precautions’. Urging all to ‘stay safe’, the 24-year-old conveyed her ‘sincere thank you’ to the BMC for their ‘help and guidance’.

Sara was recently snapped on her way to father Saif Ali Khan’s home in the city, and her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai’s office, claimed paparazzi as they shared pictures from the visit, and of her brother Ibrahim with the driver.

COVID-19 has not spared the families of the entertainment industry, with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also testing positive last week. TV actor Parth Samthaan too had tested positive, after other stars of the industry like Additi Gupta, Mohena Kumari were also infected.

Anupam Kher also revealed that his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece had been diagnosed with the disease. The staff of several stars like Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry, had also tested positive; some of them have recovered. Kanika Kapoor and Kiran Kumar have recovered from COVID-19.

