Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic With Mother Amrita Singh And Brother Ibrahim

Amid lockdown, Sara Ali Khan has been embracing her poetic skills on social media along with some memorable throwback pictures. Recently, the actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback childhood picture of herself along with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Apart from the picture, the actress even penned a small poem that was dediated to her mother and their Holi shenanigans. While sharing the priceless throwback memory, the Simmba actress recalled the good old days when the trio spent their beautiful time together.

Sara Ali Khan pens poem for mother Amrita Singh

Sara shared the nostalgic memory on Instagram where Amrita Singh with her face covered with gulaal can be seen posing with her two children, a cute little Sara and a notorious Ibrahim. While sharing the picture, Sara penned a poem while renumerating the time, the three of them had great fun playing Holi. She narrated the entire Holi celebrations and wrote how Sara used to play with a riot of colours along with her mother and used to throw gulaal on her.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates World Ice Cream Day Like A 'Propah Lady', See Photo

Read: Sara Ali Khan Conveys Mom Amrita Singh's Love To 'Badla' Co-star Taapsee Pannu; See Pic

Scores of her fans were quick to express their love over the picture. One of the users praised the picture and called it “adorable.” Another user who was flawed by the cuteness of the young talent called her “chubby and cute.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and poured in her love on the picture. A fourth user commented on the relationship between the mother and daughter. The user wrote that Sara resembles her mother a lot and called their relationship as “pure.”

Lately, it seems that Sara Ali Khan has been on a throwback spree where she has been treating fans with some amazing unseen pictures from her past. Sometime back, the actress had shared a throwback picture with father and actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress shared the appreciation post on Instagram where the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in the same colour while lying down and posing happily for the camera. The actress has time and again shared several pictures on social media that defines her strong bond with her “abba.” In the latest treat for her fans, the actress looks super cute in two braids while resting her head on her father. On the other hand, young and dashing Saif is looking joyful while spending time with her daughter. While captioning the post, Sara praised her father and wrote that he has always been the epitome of love for her and also the personification of Mickey Mouse.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Picture With Dad Saif, Calls Him 'epitome Of Love'

Read: When Sara Ali Khan Chose Mother Amrita Singh Over Father Saif Ali Khan; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.