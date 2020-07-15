When Sara Ali Khan Chose Mother Amrita Singh Over Father Saif Ali Khan; Read Details

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who made her debut into Bollywood with Kedarnath has left no stone unturned to enthrall her fans with her spectacular acting skills. The actress who is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan seems to have inherited all the good qualities of her parents. Recently, as per reports, one of a leading publication gave an insight of an old interview of the actress wherein she said that she is blessed to have inherited the best qualities from her parents.

Sara Ali Khan opines about her choice between parents

In the throwback interview, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress reportedly confessed that as much as she is proud to have her mother’s heart, she is equally happy to have her father’s mind. The actress also revealed that she is happy to be called a cool girl with such amazing qualities inherited from her parents.

She further explained that she has the capabilities of conducting herself with the intelligence, the worldliness, and the knowledge just like her father and at the end of the day, she admitted that she can be seen sleeping like her mother. The actress explains that in this way she is a mixture of both her parents which makes her even more proud of herself.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor's Family & Staff Test Negative

Read: Sara Ali Khan Posts Cute Childhood Pics; Taimur-Inaaya Wow Celebs With Superhero Avatars



During the interview, Sara was reportedly asked to chose between her parents, to which the without wasting any minute, said that although she loves both of dearly, however, she is closer to her mother as the actress as compared to her father. Revealing the reason behind her choice, the actress spilled the beans and said that her mother is her whole world and that she can’t function without her even a second.



Further, Sara Ali Khan called her mother as a guiding angel. From asking her mother about her work to other small details, the Simmba actress said that she cannot function with her mother. Sara reportedly said that the opinion and feedback of her mother in every matter is important for her. She mentioned that her mother and she are hysterical together.

Meanwhile, on the professional world, The actress is sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 remake. The film is directed by David Dhawan. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebs Who Are Yet To Join Twitter

Read: 'Two Tired' Ibrahim & Sara Ali Khan Roll Into Weekend With Cycles & Masks On; See Pics



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.