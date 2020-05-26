Sara Ali Khan Shows How To Do 'Adab' In The Most Perfect Way | See Pic Here

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Sara Ali Khan extended her warm wishes to her fans and netizens through social media. The actor shared a before and after picture marking the day with an adorable wish. Recently, Sara Ali Khan went on to share a stunning picture of her doing ‘adab’ in four different avatars.

In the first picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen all dolled up in a maroon Indian attire and traditional jewellery. In the second picture, Sara can be seen dressed in a casual avatar. In the third picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen walking a ramp. And the fourth picture, she can be seen looking all pretty in yellow Indian attire. And all the pictures had one thing in common, Sara Ali Khan showing the perfect way to do 'Adab'.

Along with the picture, she also went on to put several happy and celebratory emojis and also wrote, “EID MUBARAK!” Check out the picture below.

Apart from this picture, the actor has also been sharing several pictures on her social media handle. She is currently spending her time with her family at home and is often seen indulging in some workout, quirky videos, throwback posts and many more. The actor recently shared her graduation picture where she can be seen looking all stunning in the cap and gown.

Along with the picture she also wrote, “Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime.” The actor also went on to receive several comments from her co-stars and fans saying all things nice on the post. Check out the post below.

On the work front

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake from the 1997 film with the same name and it starred Govinda in the lead. The film is among the much-awaited films of 2020.

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Before the lockdown, the film was being extensively shot in Varanasi and is expected to hit the silver screen on Valentine's Day in 2021.

